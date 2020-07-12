GanstineRICHARD DEAN GANSTINENovember 6, 1946 July 6, 2020Richard Dean Ganstine, 73, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1946, to Percy and Gretchen Ganstine in Santa Fe, New Mexico.Richard and his brothers Robert and Dennis grew up in a military family, living throughout the world. After graduating from Elk City High School in 1964, he went on to study at Oklahoma State University and served during Vietnam as a member of the US Army Special Forces.After moving to Colorado Springs, he finished with a degree in psychology at UCCS. He later graduated from nursing school and worked as a forensic psychiatric nurse until his retirement.Richard met Janie Rhyne and wed in 1975, sharing 45 years of marriage raising Jenn and Chris. He was a quiet, soft-spoken man with a dry sense of humor who deeply loved his family.After retiring in 2004, Richard continued his love of traveling and photography. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Humane Society and the Colorado Division of Wildlife.Richard is predeceased by his parents and his brother Dennis. He is survived by his wife Janie; his children Jennifer (Josie) and Christopher (Amanda); his twin brother Robert (Nancy); and other family and friends.No services are planned. Richard's family will scatter his ashes at his favorite spots: the mountains and the sea.