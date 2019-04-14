Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Dean Rand. View Sign

RICHARD DEAN RAND

January 31, 1942 March 30, 2019

Our beloved, Richard "Dick" Rand, passed away, surrounded by family, March 30, 2019 after battling cancer for 3 1/2 years. His determination to fight this killer disease ended in ICU, when all options for treatment were exhausted.

Dick was born in Havre, Montana to Frank and Jennie Rand. At the age of five, his family moved to Kelso, Washington. He fondly remembered visits to the North Dakota wheat farming homesteads of his grandparents from Norway, inheriting their strong and steadfast work ethic and love of country.

He remained in the Pacific Northwest, working throughout high school and college at Weyerhaeuser and Frazier's Bakery. Working at a good, old fashioned family owned bakery, he grew to love the early mornings, the smell of fresh bread, and the sweetness of pies and doughnuts. He continued his love for baking throughout his life, making the best cookies ever, caramel corn, pies, cakes and rolls.

After graduating from Portland State, he was hired by Allstate Insurance in Oregon and was transferred to California, then to Colorado. He spent his entire 30+ years at Allstate holding various management positions. Dick had abundant wisdom, a keen sense of humor, and a kind heart, making him an exemplary employee and a true friend to many.

Along with baking, he enjoyed a good round of golf or an early morning fishing trip.

His family was paramount and his passing leaves a hole in our hearts. We were so blessed to have him as a husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Waynette Rand; super sons, Ben (Bri) Rand, Nate (Mallory) Rand and Joe (Christina) Rand; darlin' daughters, Sarah (Jason) Scott and Jennifer Rand; sister, Carol (Jim) Jesska; brother-in-law, Bryan Burdick; and five precious grandchildren, Jenna, Rilee, Lukas, Nolan and Otis.

Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to "Stand Up to Cancer" in Dick's memory,







