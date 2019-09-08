Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Richard Donahue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. RICHARD DONAHUE

April 9, 1931

August 23, 2019

Dr. Richard Donahue passed away Friday August 23, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born April 9, 1931 in Hampton, Iowa to his parents Robert and Peg Donahue. Richard grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and graduated from Franklin High School in1949.

When he was attending grade school, he organized 7 of his fellow students into a jazz band. This started his love for music. His mother started his piano lessons in classical music, but he soon decided he preferred traditional jazz piano, and soon found a teacher who suited his background.

In high school, Richard was very athletic, and starred at field and track. He was also a very good tennis player and swimmer. Richard's education after high school included his 2 years at Colorado College. Then he received his BA at the University of Colorado. He then received his MA from the University of Iowa, and later received his PhD in Psychology at Denver University. While in college, Richard and Kathryn Chehak were married in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were together almost 50 years before she passed away on July 15, 1999.

He joined the US Army and went overseas to serve for two years in occupied Germany. This was in between his MA and his PhD.

After graduation, Richard started as chief assessment officer for JFK Peace Corps. Then, later, Director for Lyndon Johnson's War on Poverty Research. After, he became a professor of psychology at Maryland University.

Richard enjoyed private practice as a clinical psychologist from 1990 to 1995. All this time he still loved his jazz music. He was the Broadmoor Jazz band director from 1959 to 2015. Most people would recognize Richard as "Doctor Jazz", the educator on KCMC every Saturday morning for years. The broadcast came from a small house in Manitou before he moved to Weber St. Richard also had a yearly "Jazz Party" and invited international musicians from New York and New Orleans. It started at the Broadmoor and in later years moved to the other country club until 2015.

He was a member of the Episcopal Church for many years and attended with his wife. When he lived in Denver, he beloved to the Denver Country Club and the University Club of Denver. When they moved back to Colorado Springs, they were members of the Broadmoor Golf Club.

In 2001, Richard and Joan Lovett purchased a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the hills above the city. This house was on the Hyde Parks Road, on the way to Santa Fe Ski Basin, where they skied for years, until 2014 when he fell and broke his hip. They continued to go to Santa Fe for years, at least 10 days to the month until 2018, when he became very ill and was bedridden.

Richard is survived by his wife Joan Lovett-Donahue and her son John Lovett, his son David Donahue, his sister Mary Whitt and her husband John, who live in Gainesville, Georgia. He is also survived by his beloved Westie dog named Madelaine.

He will be cremated and the funeral will be held at Chapel of Our Savior on Thursday September 12th at 10am.

Donations may be made to the Colorado Springs Humane Society at 610 Abbott Ln. 80905

We are so thankful to Bridges Hospice for their wonderful care given to Richard for all the months he was bedridden at his home. Donations to them can be sent to 7150 Campus Dr. Ste. 330 Colorado Springs 80920







