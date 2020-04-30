Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Keeffe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 1, 1932

April 27, 2020

Richard Edward Keeffe of Florissant, Colorado, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at the distinguished age of 87. He was born during the Great Depression on July 1, 1932, in Kenmore, N.Y., to George Edward Keeffe and Etta Loressa (Kenney) Keeffe, of Irish and Scottish descent. He grew up in Kenmore and Buffalo, N.Y., with his big brother, William, whom he greatly admired. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the

After earning his Master's degree, Richard and Alice moved to the San Fernando Valley in California in 1957, where brother Bill, his wife Marion, and mother Etta lived. Richard landed a job at Rocketdyne designing rocket engines, and he and Alice started their family. Son Eric, and daughters Colleen and Erin were born there. In 1961, Richard moved his family to Salt Lake City to work for another engineering company, Hercules Powder. In 1964, they moved to Colorado Springs, where son Alan was born. They built a house in Falcon Estates, which is where all the children grew up, running around on the prairie, riding bikes, riding horses, playing in the snow, and partaking in many family adventures. Richard worked the remainder of his career as an engineer at Kaman Sciences in Colorado Springs.

After he retired, Richard built a beautiful house in the mountains near Florissant and indulged in many activities. He took up gemstone faceting and made many beautiful jewelry pieces for his family. He participated in several archaeologic digs through the Forest Service's "Passport In Time" program. He was on the board of the Lake George Gem and Mineral Society for a number of years. His interest in archaeology and in minerals came from his auditing of geology courses at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, right after he had retired. Richard also studied genealogy, helped with the local library, cemetery and Homeowner's Association, and he was an avid reader. He loved his dog Sadie, who was his constant loyal companion.

Richard loved the outdoors very much, and was a lifelong runner, hiker, skier and cyclist. He embarked on many cycling tours with his family, including through Ireland, New Zealand, New England, Wyoming, Iowa, the Erie Canalway Trail, and of course Colorado. He instilled in all his children a deep love for the outdoors, and all of them continue to be active outdoors today.

He is survived by his children Eric Keeffe, Colleen Keeffe (Julius Byrd), Erin (Jeff) Rohlman, Alan (Cindy) Keeffe, granddaughter Jordan Byrd, second cousin Melissa Hart, nieces Laurel Keeffe and Cynthia Keeffe, Laurel's children Brent, Kerry, and Travis, nephews Tony Shapek, Darryn Shapek, and Darryn's sons Shane and Nickolas, and his dog Sadie. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 1972, his brother William in 2005, and his parents George and Etta.

The family will hold a private graveside dedication at a future date at the Florissant cemetery.





