DR. RICHARD "RICK" E. RICHARDS
March 20, 2020
Dr. Richard E. Richards died on March 20, 2020 at the age of 86 in Colorado Springs, CO.
Rick was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Zoology and minoring in Philosophy. He obtained his Doctor of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado. Rick taught at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, receiving the status of Emeritus Professor of Biology when he retired.
Rich loved teaching, classical music, singing and climbing mountains.
He is survived by his wife Sarah, his brother, Adrian Richards, his children Kenneth Richards and Cecilia Gray, his step-children, Michael Muller, Joy Payton, Janet Dillon and Fred Muller, and his beloved grandchildren Alexandria Gray and Gavin Gray.
If you wish to offer condolences, you may email his wife Sarah at sassyweaver86@gmail.com.



Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020.
