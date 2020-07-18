Egebrecht

RICHARD "RIK" EGEBRECHT

August 23, 1946 June 4, 2020

Richard "Rik" Egebrecht, a disciplined yet adventurous soul, departed this world on June 4, 2020, after a sudden battle with cancer. Rik lived to his fullest and was a light in many lives. He was born August 23, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Raymond and Ruth Egebrecht. He grew up in Elm Grove, Wis., and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Rik had many diverse achievements. He worked briefly on the design of the fuel cell used in NASA's Apollo missions. He then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1969, where, as Space Systems Analyst, he oversaw the tracking of space objects orbiting Earth. He was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dayton, Ohio, and abroad in Turkey.

After leaving the Air Force he married Michelle in 1975 in Aspen, Colo., moved to Virginia to work for a defense contractor, and after a few years returned to Colorado, where he would pursue his lifelong passion as an outdoor enthusiast. The couple eventually moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where he served for seven years as a real estate appraiser for the Routt County Assessor's Office, attaining the position of Chief Appraiser. They welcomed their daughter, Keesha, into the world in 1980.

In 1986, Rik joined the real estate appraisal firm Pritz & Co. in Colorado Springs and became owner of the company in 1997. In 2011, Rik took a position as appraiser at the Colo. Department of Transportation's office in Durango, Colo., where he continued to work while living in nearby Bayfield with his wife, Cheryl, until his passing.

Wherever Rik lived, he was active in the community in sports (skiing, volleyball) and charitable activities. A true family man and dog lover, Rik's joy for living, passion for nature, dry wit, and intelligence are remembered with love by many. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Zeman) Egebrecht; daughter and son-in-law, Keesha and Steve Luebke; former wife, Michelle (Hankey) Elstun; sister-in-law, Juli Egebrecht; and nieces Christi and Ronnie Egebrecht. A military ceremony will be held for family on July 31st at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







