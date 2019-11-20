Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Evans. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Evans

RICHARD "DICK" EVANS

February 26, 1936 November 12, 2019

Richard "Dick" Evans died November 12, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the presence of family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Shaver Evans; their sons David Dee Evans (spouse Melissa, son Avery) and Adam Lee Evans (spouse Megan, daughters Uma and Anika); as well as Curtis Dee Hill (spouse Mona), son from his first marriage. He was preceded in death by son, Eric Lee Evans, in May of 2002.

Dick was born February 26, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to O.M. "Benny" Evans and Anna Rosheger Evans. He graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. Dick served as an infantryman in the Army in Alaska and worked as a pipeliner throughout the United States in his younger adult years. `

After a move to Colorado, Dick graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a degree in Accounting and Finance. He worked for Colorado Interstate Gas and was part owner of the Colorado Springs College of Business. For over 30 years, he enjoyed a career as a health and life insurance broker, always looking for ways to support small business owners and others trying to make an honest living.

A lifelong, devoted follower of Christ, he found spiritual homes in the Walk to Emmaus community as well as the Kairos and Ekklesia prison ministries. He also taught Sunday School and spent much time reading spiritual authors, studying the bible, and praying.

Dick often marched to the beat of his own drum and was fiercely devoted to the well-being of his family and people dear to him. He took great joy in being a father and partnered with Linda as devoted caregivers for their youngest son, Eric. He enjoyed the mountains, especially winter camping as a Scout leader; and running through the Colorado outdoors, at one point completing the Pikes Peak Ascent. He also enjoyed being a good neighbor, getting the last mile out of old cars, and listening to classic country music.

Courageous in life, Dick was also courageous in battling Parkinson's disease over the last four ears. His family and friends will love him and remember him until there is no more need for remembering.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church-Lehmberg Chapel, 420 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.







