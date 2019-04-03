Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Gary McCauley. View Sign



RICHARD GARY MCCAULEY

August 6, 1942 March 22, 2019

Richard Gary McCauley passed on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mr. McCauley was born on August 6, 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas to Flores Caddell McCauley and Charles Richard McCauley. Gary grew up in Weatherford, Texas and Sonora, Texas where his family was involved in the automobile business.

Gary received his higher education at Texas Technological University, Imperial Valley College, and the University of Arizona (Tucson), with a focus on business. After college, Gary embarked on a career in the family auto dealerships.

R. Gary McCauley and Jan Howard were married on August 29, 1966 at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The McCauleys moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1977.

An avid pilot, Gary enjoyed flying between Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. He enjoyed hot air ballooning and was a pioneer of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Mr. McCauley and Ben Abruzzo were the first two men to fly over Pikes Peak in a hot air balloon in July 1978.

Gary's entrepreneurial skills were extended to auto dealerships in Arizona. Along with a handful of investors, he developed and built the Scottsdale Air Center. Gary's passion for his beloved motor-sailor, the "Si Como No," was legendary among his friends, who enjoyed the ocean between California and Mexico. Most recently, Gary was involved with fellow sportsmen, supporting the Water For Wildlife Foundation.

Gary had a passion for life. Aside from his Thursday night dinners and trips with his sportsmen friends, Gary loved doing anything and everything with his greatest companion by his side, his beloved Yorkie, Duffy. He also took great pleasure in spending time with his granddaughter, whether they were playing Tickle Monster or he was taking her on an adventure with Duffy.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother Flores, father Richard, and sister Lusandra. He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Meegan Elizabeth and husband Aaron Vinje, and granddaughter, Jordan Elizabeth.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 2:00 P.M., at The Chapel of Our Saviour, Fourth and Polo.







Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019

