Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 1:00 PM Broadmoor Community Church 315 Lake Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heitman

DR. RICHARD HEITMAN

June 15, 1927

Dr. Richard Heitman was born on June 15, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Marjorie Heitman and John Andrews Jr. After several years in Chicago, Dick's mother left the area in a Model A Ford with Dick, age three and Chip age one, to return to her hometown of Spokane, Washington. Dick's mom started a medical practice in Spokane. She was one of the first female physicians in the region. Dick grew up in Spokane and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Marines immediately after graduation. His proudest time in the Marine's was his call to guard The Freedom Train. The Freedom Train was dedicated to the history of American Democracy and contained some of the most important and valuable historical documents. Following his service, Dick pursued a career in medicine, following in the footsteps of his mother. Dick studied Pre-Med at The University of Colorado from 1949 to 1952. He went on to attend Medical School at the

He retired in 1994 and was greatly missed by hospital staff, nurses and physicians, alike. During retirement, Dick spent as much time as possible at his family compound in Idaho on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille. Dick was an avid athlete throughout his life. He loved swimming, running, skiing, scuba diving and hand ball. He also loved motorcycling and was a die-hard Denver Bronco fan. He was proud to be one of the original season ticket holders at Mile Stadium. Dick had a large and loving family. Dick is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie and his brother, Charles (Chip) Heitman. Dick is survived by his wife Pat, his children Jeff (Mercedes), Greg (Teresa), John (Evelyn) and Lisa (Bob) and stepchildren, Cathy (Rich) and David (Anna). Dick had 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dick passed away peacefully at 92, surrounded by family on Feb 18th, 2020 in Colorado Springs. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 1:00 p.m. at The Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, Co. 80906

In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Century Hospice of Colorado Springs, 6270 Lehman Drive, #150. Co. Springs, Co. 80918.







HeitmanDR. RICHARD HEITMANJune 15, 1927Dr. Richard Heitman was born on June 15, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Marjorie Heitman and John Andrews Jr. After several years in Chicago, Dick's mother left the area in a Model A Ford with Dick, age three and Chip age one, to return to her hometown of Spokane, Washington. Dick's mom started a medical practice in Spokane. She was one of the first female physicians in the region. Dick grew up in Spokane and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Marines immediately after graduation. His proudest time in the Marine's was his call to guard The Freedom Train. The Freedom Train was dedicated to the history of American Democracy and contained some of the most important and valuable historical documents. Following his service, Dick pursued a career in medicine, following in the footsteps of his mother. Dick studied Pre-Med at The University of Colorado from 1949 to 1952. He went on to attend Medical School at the University of Washington where he met Flavia (Rae) Jack. They were married in 1953. They had four beautiful children together sons, Jeff, Greg, John and daughter, Lisa. When their marriage ended, Dick focused on his medical career and became a prominent and well-respected physician in Colorado Springs. In 1971, he met and married Patricia Fish, following a blind date. Dick became a stepparent and father figure to Cathy and David Fish and remained married to Pat for the next 48 years. Dick worked at all three Colorado Springs hospitals; Penrose Main, St. Francis and Penrose Community. He became the Chief of Staff of Penrose Community Hospital and finished out his career there.He retired in 1994 and was greatly missed by hospital staff, nurses and physicians, alike. During retirement, Dick spent as much time as possible at his family compound in Idaho on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille. Dick was an avid athlete throughout his life. He loved swimming, running, skiing, scuba diving and hand ball. He also loved motorcycling and was a die-hard Denver Bronco fan. He was proud to be one of the original season ticket holders at Mile Stadium. Dick had a large and loving family. Dick is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie and his brother, Charles (Chip) Heitman. Dick is survived by his wife Pat, his children Jeff (Mercedes), Greg (Teresa), John (Evelyn) and Lisa (Bob) and stepchildren, Cathy (Rich) and David (Anna). Dick had 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dick passed away peacefully at 92, surrounded by family on Feb 18th, 2020 in Colorado Springs. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 1:00 p.m. at The Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, Co. 80906In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Century Hospice of Colorado Springs, 6270 Lehman Drive, #150. Co. Springs, Co. 80918. Published in The Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close