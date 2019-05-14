Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard John Gogolewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD JOHN GOGOLEWSKI

May 8, 2019

Richard John Gogolewski, 66, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed on in the comfort of his own home on May 8, 2019.

Rich is survived by his wife Beth of 38 years; his mother Felicia; brother Edward, and sons John and Michael. Rich was a loving husband, father, and son and was passionate about his family.

In his teens and twenties, Rich loved dirt biking and hot rodding with his brother and cousins in New Jersey.

After getting married, moving to Colorado with his wife Beth, and the birth of his sons, Rich now had his own family with whom he could share his joy for life. He especially enjoyed outings on the boat and family vacations to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

Rich was exuberant in seeing his family enjoying themselves in his company, and he was always behind the camera to capture the moment. He was selfless with regard to his family, taking care of the little things and the big, and worked to make life easy and enjoyable for his family. Rich passed on seemingly too soon - loved by his family and will always be missed dearly.







Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019

