Yurovak, III

RICHARD JOSEPH YUROVAK, III

April 24, 1990 January 25, 2020

On January 25th at 9:43AM the world lost one of the most amazing guys in the world.

Richard Joseph Yurovak, III touched everybody's heart in any way he possibly could. The evil world didn't deserve such a true man and he was taken sooner than he deserved.

The gorgeous young man forever lives in the hearts of the people he left behind, his mother and father, his sister, his son, his step parents, his whole family, his fiancee and every friend he had ever made.

He had so much talent in his body that he couldn't stick to just one thing and had every job he possibly could have. His talent and hard working skills was distributed evenly between every job anyone could possibly think of and every occupation got a piece of the hilarious twenty-nine year old.

Ricky fought ever since he was born on April 24th, 1990 and fought as hard as he could going out. He touched so many lives and everything about him will be missed incredibly.

Visitation, 1:30PM-2:30PM, Funeral Service immediately following, 2:30PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.







