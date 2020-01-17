Curtis
RICHARD "KING OF THE ELVES" KELLY CURTIS
June 16, 1951 - January 8, 2020
A proud 4th generation Colorado native, carpenter & past Elf King as part of the Pikes Peak Santa Train. Preceded in death by his parents Ward & Blanche (Pinello) Curtis, brother Roy, ex wife & life long friend Patricia Curtis. Loving Father of Aaron Curtis, Lana Degenhart, Darla Douglas, proud Grandpa of McKenzie, Meredith & Garrett. Brother of Ray Curtis & Lois Johnson & too many cousins to mention. Memorial 11, am Wednesday January 22nd Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport Rd.
Published in The Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020