King Sr.RICHARD KING SR.May 7, 1931July 8, 2020Richard King Sr. was called to be with his Heavenly Father in the early morning of July 8, 2020. He was 89 years old. Richard was born in Bendon, Michigan on May 7, 1931 to Laurence and Vina King. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Vina King and his four brothers; Laurence (Bud) Ernest (Lowell), Willdis (Bill) and Dewayne. He joined the US Army at the age of 17. While on leave after Boot Camp, he met Ina Cooper. They fell in love and married in 1950. He remains the love of her life and they celebrated 70 years of marriage on February 9th of this year.Richard served in the US Army as a Medical Technician. He received many awards of recognition for outstanding performance as a Medic, as well as serving in the military in Alaska, Korea and Germany. He worked in the newborn nursery and retired at 37 years of age. Richard continued to help the elderly and disabled when needed throughout much of his retirement years. He was a member of the WCBC. He loved his children and the outdoors. He loved being happy, laughing, and he loved life. He was creative and made beautiful lamps out of Diamond Willow trees. As a family we spent countless hours outdoors exploring, fishing, hiking, and camping.Richard King is survived and will always be loved by his wife Ina King along with 7 children; Diana (Lloyd) Ashton, Rickey (Lisa Michelbrink) King, Debbie Savoy, Richard (Marce) King, Kenny (Sara) King, Donna (Shawn) Elam and Mark (Marissa) King, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.A private service will be held at Dove-Witt and Richard King will be placed to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. A "Celebration of Life" and memorial service will be held at a later date for out of state family due to the pandemic.