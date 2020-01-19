|
|
RICHARD L. BORTZ
|
|
|
|
Colorado Springs, CO
80909
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
The Springs Funeral Services
|
3115 East Platte Avenue
|
Colorado Springs,
CO
80909
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Vista Grande Baptist Church,
|
5680 Stetson Hills Boulevard
|
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Pikes Peak National Cemetery
Bortz, USAF, (Ret.)
MSGT RICHARD L. BORTZ, USAF, (RET.)
December 22, 1939 January 13, 2020
MSgt Richard Lee Bortz, USAF, (Ret.), 80, died January 13, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born December 22, 1939 in Brookville, Pennsylvania to Chalmers Harrison and Mary Etta (Jeffers) Bortz.
Richard was a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force for twenty-one years. While in the Air Force, he was a Television Broadcast Engineer. His highest medal received was the Meritorious Service Medal.
He married Sandra L. Bortz at the age of 18 and they were married for sixty-one years. Richard loved the mountains, and when he was younger, loved to go hunting. He owned multiple businesses working with Home Depot for several years before handing his company over to his sons. Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sandra Bortz, all over the United States.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. Bortz.
He is survived by his sons, Gary L. Bortz, Jeffrey A. Bortz, Gregory S. Bortz and Jason E. Bortz; his daughter, Laura A. (Bortz) Mackay; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Chalmers H. Bortz.
Visitation, 4:00PM-6:00PM, Monday, January 20, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Visitation, 9:00AM-11:00AM, Funeral Service immediately following, 11:00AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917.
Graveside Service, 1:00PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80925.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
|
|
|
