DuVal
RICHARD "DICK" L. DUVAL
December 21, 1930 October 28, 2019
Dick passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 88.
Dick was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 21, 1930 to Edmund and Vivian (nee Teach) DuVal. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. Dick was a Vietnam War veteran and received the Bronze Star for his service. After his military retirement, Dick worked for the Department of Defense as a Computer Operations Center supervisor at NORAD for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Agnes (nee Sweitzer), his children, Rick DuVal (Linda), Kathy Davis (Dan), Kara Cavaness (Mike), Dave DuVal (Randa), Ken DuVal (Vickie), and Jimi Everard (Sheri), nephews Bob and Bill Doerger, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great- grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, on Saturday, November 2 at 11 AM . Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019