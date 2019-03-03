Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Johnson. View Sign

Johnson

RICHARD L. JOHNSON

February 3, 2019

Richard L. Johnson, died Feb. 3, and is now with Christ, his Savior. He grew up in Syracuse, IN, in an area with three lakes, and with his dog, Major, said he had the best childhood. After High school, he was two years in the Navy before entering Dartmouth College. He was in business, 6 years in South America, before purchasing Weidman Insurance in Colorado Springs. He earned a C.P.C.U. in insurance and a masters from C.B.T.S. in Denver, among other degrees and awards. He also served over 10 years in the U.S. Dept. of Labor, CPI office. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Jobyna and 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. His request was cremation with private services.





