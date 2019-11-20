Thompson
RICHARD L. THOMPSON
January 28, 1940 November 16, 2019
On Saturday Nov 16, Richard L. Thompson, loving brother and uncle passed away at the age of 79. Richard was born on Jan 28, 1940 in Colorado Springs, CO to Adron and Pauline (Darden) Thompson. He is survived by his brother Ken "Dean" (Sandy) Thompson; niece, Kelly (Brad) Nance; great nieces, Kendra and Hannah Nance; and numerous cousins. Richard grew up on the West side of town and attended Midland, West Jr, and Colorado Springs High. He attended Denver University. Richard was employed by Kissinger Petroleum, Apple, and was an accountant for many local businesses.
Richard enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, traveling, genealogy, spending time with his family (all of whom enjoyed his sense of humor), and loved spoiling his beloved dogs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to https://www.hspp, https://www.alz.org/ We will celebrate his life on Saturday Nov 23 at 1 pm at La Foret, The Ponderosa, 6145 Shoup Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80908 with a potluck lunch. Please feel free to bring a dish Richard would have loved.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019