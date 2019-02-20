Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RICHARD LEE BRATCHER

July 1, 1958 - February 15, 2019

Beloved son, brother, "dad", uncle, cousin and friend. Richard was an insurance salesman for many years. He loved sports cars including Corvettes and hot rod Mercedes. He was a people person, had a vibrant personality and great sense of humor. He was loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Evelyn Bratcher; sister Regina (Halley) Chamness; brother John (Linda) Bratcher; special nephew who Richard was a father to, Zach "Z"; nephews and nieces, Jason "Jay", Rachel (Will), Rebecca "Sparky", Javon "Bonnie" (Cedric), Chiara "Little Bitty" and Charlotte "Char" (Axel); great nieces Sarah, Gwen and Eva; great nephew Cole; and numerous special cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Benny and his father Jason William Bratcher.

Visitation will be held today, 2/20, 4-7pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Service tomorrow, 2/21, 11am at Heritage Pentecostal Church, 2950 Monica Dr., with a committal service to follow at Fairview Cemetery.







Swan-Law Funeral Directors

