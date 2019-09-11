Richard Lee McKibben (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee McKibben.
Service Information
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80923
(719)-358-5128
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Pikes Peak National Cemetery
10545 Drennan Road
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McKibben
RICHARD LEE MCKIBBEN
September 8, 1931 September 7, 2019
Richard L. McKibben, 85, died September 7, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He suffered many years from Parkinson's Disease.
He was born to Mable and Ralph McKibbin. He married Elaine Bergrud and they are parents to three sons, Ronald, Donald and Timothy.
Richard served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Illinois, Scotland, France, New Jersey, North Dakota, Vietnam, Texas, Colorado, Iceland and Colorado again.
He enjoyed bowling, traveling to many foreign countries and in the United States in his motorhome.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mable and Ralph; and brother, Maurice.
Richard is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Elaine; three sons, Ronald, Donald and Timothy; and his grandson, Nicholas.
Visitation, 6:00PM-8:00PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Monday, September 16, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North.
Graveside Service, 1:00PM, Monday, September 16, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
logo
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.