Randall

RICHARD "RICK" LEE RANDALL

May 26, 1945 February 21, 2019

"If it is to be it is up to me"

Rick passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21 after suffering a cerebral aneurism Tuesday evening. He was born to F. Edy and Helen Randall on May 26, 1945 in Chadron Nebraska, raised in Crawford and relocated to Colorado Springs in 1956.

Rick attended Audubon and Edison Elementary, East Junior High School and Horace Mann Junior High where he served on student council. Rick graduated from Wasson High School in 1963. Upon graduating he attended CSC (UNC) and received his BA in Education in 1967 and went on to receive his MA from UNC in 1971. He started his teaching career in 1967 at James Madison Elementary. He taught his entire career at Madison, teaching various grade levels, touching and impacting the lives of hundreds of students, and retired in 1999 after 32 years. His love of teaching was inspired by his 5th grade teacher, knowing then he was called to be a teacher.

As a young man Rick was a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was active in the arts department in high school, participating in band, orchestra, choir and musicals. He was a member of the Colorado Springs Jaycees and named Spoke of the Year in 1974, their highest honor.

In 1974 he met the love of his life, his "always and forever love", Marvie. Rick and Marvie shared a "one of a kind" love. Being a confirmed bachelor, plans changed when they met in a Metric Workshop. Quickly realizing they measured up to each other's expectations, they were married on December 27, 1975. After marrying, Rick and Marvie became joined at the hip, and enjoyed an incredible active life. Known for their matching outfits and referring to themselves as the Gemini twins. Rick's love for Marvie transcended everything and this was evident in all he ever did. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this past December. During Marvie's cancer diagnosis and treatment, Rick was her rock and "Knight in Shining Armor".

Following Rick's retirement, he was president of the Colorado Springs Retired School Employees Association for several years. He and Marvie started volunteering together at Penrose-St. Francis Health Care Services in 2000. He served over 10,000 hours of volunteer service. They were instrumental in the design and opening of the SFMC Gift Shop on 08/08/08. He knitted baby hats and prayer shawls, served on the PSF Volunteer Cabinet, served on the state board of hospital volunteers, and most recently volunteered in Out Patient Rehab and continued buying for the PH Gift Shop. Rick also served on the Patient Advisory Committee and the Patient Experience Committee. He always stepped up to the plate when help was needed, never hesitating.

In retirement they enjoyed traveling, cruising and the recent highlight of attending the Rose Bowl Parade. He knew nothing about sports, but that soon changed when he married in to a sports fanatic family and soon became a season ticket holder of the Broncos, attending many Rockies, and CC Tigers hockey games. He enjoyed the fellowship and friendships made with the NOAH group at First United Methodist Church where he and Marvie are members.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Fenton; sister, Gloria Martin; and the loving family he received in marriage to Marvie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marvie; brother, Ashton Randall; niece, Sherri Scherb; nephews, Edy and Michael Randall; three great nieces; four great nephews; and numerous cousins.

Rick was a person loved by everyone he met. He never met a stranger and was quick to offer a warm hello or hi to everyone he greeted; he was the world's best hugger, always ready to offer a warm hug. Known for his great smile, the twinkle in his eyes, his quick wit and corny jokes he had a gentle, caring soul and a loving heart.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Private inurnment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Alcove of Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

FUMC Youth Singers, 420 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Marvie would like to extend her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the caring staff of PSF, Pikes Peak Hospice, the clergy and staff at FUMC, the PSF Volunteer Association and numerous friends for their loving care and support.

In the words of Tigger, "Ta-Ta for now" my love. 143637, Marvie







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

