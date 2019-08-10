Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Richard Leonard Lindsey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lindsey, Jr.

DR. RICHARD "DICK" LEONARD LINDSEY, JR.

February 7, 1949 August 8, 2019

Dr. Richard Leonard Lindsey, Jr (Dick) died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the age of 70 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born February 7, 1949 in Wareham, Massachusetts to the late Richard Leonard Lindsey and Marion Lovell Belden. He grew up in the charming sailing town of Marion, Massachusetts where he attended High School at Tabor Academy. While at Tabor, Dick wrestled on the varsity team and in his sophomore year was the New England junior champion. He also excelled in academics, earning him a full scholarship to Princeton University where he studied sociology hoping to transform the world for good at a time of social unrest.

Before attending Princeton (class of '71), Dick spent a year abroad at St. Lawrence College in Ramsgate, England studying English literature. While at a party with fellow students who were discussing future career plans, Dick spontaneously decided, "I'm going to be a doctor, that is how I can do good in the world." From that point on his focus was pursuing a professional life in medicine spending his last two Princeton summers at Harvard summer school fulfilling science prerequisites. He attended The University of Rochester ('75) and a Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Presbyterian University Hospital. Dick practiced Interventional Cardiology for almost 30 years between Pittsburgh, PA and Colorado Springs, CO.

Dick was an exceptional human being. He was a kind, brilliant, adventurous, brave and gentle soul with a heart for social justice. His interests were varied, an ever hopeful Red Sox fan, a Grateful Dead-head and a voracious reader of various subjects such as cosmology. He loved the outdoors, which brought the family to Colorado from Pittsburgh. Some of his passions included: marathons, mountain biking, skiing, climbing fourteeners, camping and sailing, but his primary passion, after his wife Lisa, was fly-fishing. He considered the art of Interventional Cardiology and the art of fly fishing similar beauties.

Dick is survived by his wife, Lisa Manolakis Lindsey, their son, Christopher Michael Lindsey- wife, Jacqueline of Colorado Springs, CO, son, John Hathaway Lindsey Jr.- significant other, Carolyn, grandson, Kash of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter, Sarah Lindsey Pakenham- husband, Ned, grandchildren, Julia, Tom and Ferdy of East Sussex, England, sister, Ann Lindsey Davis- husband, Roger of Mattapoisett, MA, extended family and many, many cherished friends.

Dick will be buried in his hometown of Marion, MA. A celebration of his life will be held on September 7.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to "Compassion and Choices."







Lindsey, Jr.DR. RICHARD "DICK" LEONARD LINDSEY, JR.February 7, 1949 August 8, 2019Dr. Richard Leonard Lindsey, Jr (Dick) died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the age of 70 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born February 7, 1949 in Wareham, Massachusetts to the late Richard Leonard Lindsey and Marion Lovell Belden. He grew up in the charming sailing town of Marion, Massachusetts where he attended High School at Tabor Academy. While at Tabor, Dick wrestled on the varsity team and in his sophomore year was the New England junior champion. He also excelled in academics, earning him a full scholarship to Princeton University where he studied sociology hoping to transform the world for good at a time of social unrest.Before attending Princeton (class of '71), Dick spent a year abroad at St. Lawrence College in Ramsgate, England studying English literature. While at a party with fellow students who were discussing future career plans, Dick spontaneously decided, "I'm going to be a doctor, that is how I can do good in the world." From that point on his focus was pursuing a professional life in medicine spending his last two Princeton summers at Harvard summer school fulfilling science prerequisites. He attended The University of Rochester ('75) and a Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Presbyterian University Hospital. Dick practiced Interventional Cardiology for almost 30 years between Pittsburgh, PA and Colorado Springs, CO.Dick was an exceptional human being. He was a kind, brilliant, adventurous, brave and gentle soul with a heart for social justice. His interests were varied, an ever hopeful Red Sox fan, a Grateful Dead-head and a voracious reader of various subjects such as cosmology. He loved the outdoors, which brought the family to Colorado from Pittsburgh. Some of his passions included: marathons, mountain biking, skiing, climbing fourteeners, camping and sailing, but his primary passion, after his wife Lisa, was fly-fishing. He considered the art of Interventional Cardiology and the art of fly fishing similar beauties.Dick is survived by his wife, Lisa Manolakis Lindsey, their son, Christopher Michael Lindsey- wife, Jacqueline of Colorado Springs, CO, son, John Hathaway Lindsey Jr.- significant other, Carolyn, grandson, Kash of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter, Sarah Lindsey Pakenham- husband, Ned, grandchildren, Julia, Tom and Ferdy of East Sussex, England, sister, Ann Lindsey Davis- husband, Roger of Mattapoisett, MA, extended family and many, many cherished friends.Dick will be buried in his hometown of Marion, MA. A celebration of his life will be held on September 7.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to "Compassion and Choices." Published in The Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close