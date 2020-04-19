Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard LeRoy Arnold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold

RICHARD LEROY ARNOLD

June 30, 1948

April 14, 2020

Rick was born in Enid, OK. He lived there until he met the love of his life Suzi and moved to Colorado Springs. They had been married for over 40 years. Rick had several jobs as a young man including being a trucker and an usher at an opera house where he drove his GTO to and from work. His love was for nursing which he did for most of his life. His passion was for cars. He loved working on them any time he could as well as entering his GTO into car shows. Rick was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Suzi Salt Arnold, his 4 daughters: Andrina McClelland her husband Chris and their children Zach, Nic, and Alex; Jalene Arnold her husband Nathan Pfaff and their children Terry, AJ, and Sophia; Rychelle Arnold and her fiance Sam Tulipana; Brianne Walker her husband Chris and their children Lilan and Ronan all of Colorado Springs, a son Christopher Arnold of Enid, Ok, and his sister Sherilyn Clark and her husband Allen of Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, please join us in prayer Monday April 20, 2020 11:00am from your home as we lay Rick to rest in a private service.







ArnoldRICHARD LEROY ARNOLDJune 30, 1948April 14, 2020Rick was born in Enid, OK. He lived there until he met the love of his life Suzi and moved to Colorado Springs. They had been married for over 40 years. Rick had several jobs as a young man including being a trucker and an usher at an opera house where he drove his GTO to and from work. His love was for nursing which he did for most of his life. His passion was for cars. He loved working on them any time he could as well as entering his GTO into car shows. Rick was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Suzi Salt Arnold, his 4 daughters: Andrina McClelland her husband Chris and their children Zach, Nic, and Alex; Jalene Arnold her husband Nathan Pfaff and their children Terry, AJ, and Sophia; Rychelle Arnold and her fiance Sam Tulipana; Brianne Walker her husband Chris and their children Lilan and Ronan all of Colorado Springs, a son Christopher Arnold of Enid, Ok, and his sister Sherilyn Clark and her husband Allen of Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, please join us in prayer Monday April 20, 2020 11:00am from your home as we lay Rick to rest in a private service. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close