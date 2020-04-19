Arnold
RICHARD LEROY ARNOLD
June 30, 1948
April 14, 2020
Rick was born in Enid, OK. He lived there until he met the love of his life Suzi and moved to Colorado Springs. They had been married for over 40 years. Rick had several jobs as a young man including being a trucker and an usher at an opera house where he drove his GTO to and from work. His love was for nursing which he did for most of his life. His passion was for cars. He loved working on them any time he could as well as entering his GTO into car shows. Rick was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Suzi Salt Arnold, his 4 daughters: Andrina McClelland her husband Chris and their children Zach, Nic, and Alex; Jalene Arnold her husband Nathan Pfaff and their children Terry, AJ, and Sophia; Rychelle Arnold and her fiance Sam Tulipana; Brianne Walker her husband Chris and their children Lilan and Ronan all of Colorado Springs, a son Christopher Arnold of Enid, Ok, and his sister Sherilyn Clark and her husband Allen of Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, please join us in prayer Monday April 20, 2020 11:00am from your home as we lay Rick to rest in a private service.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020