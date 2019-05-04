Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Louis Best. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD LOUIS BEST

9/8/45 - 5/4/14

Five years ago Rick shuffled off this mortal coil and on to his next Adventure. He was an author, singer/songwriter, actor, magician, cowboy, and semi-pro tarot card reader at flea markets. He also retired from a long career in computer technology that began with his technical training in the US Air Force in the early sixties. He is sorely missed by his kids Erin, Austin, and Kelsey, bonus kids Jenny, Michael, and Jamie, and grandkids Mackenzie, Hunter, Dylan and Bri. He was blessed with a Family of Friends collected along his winding road that he loved dearly. He left behind boxes of pictures of random zoo animals and airplanes, drawers of half filled notebooks, a ton of rocks and fossils, and more books on every subject under the sun than is possible for one human to read in one lifetime. Thanks Dad. For Everything.





Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019

