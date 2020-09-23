1/1
Richard M. Hurtado
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
Hurtado
RICHARD M. HURTADO
April 2, 1966 September 14, 2020
Richard M. Hurtado, 54 years old was born April 2, 1966 in Monte Vista, Colorado to J. Manuel Hurtado and M. Gloria Hurtado. He passed away on September 14, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at home surrounded by his family, Richard was the youngest of 5 children. He retired from School District 11 after 35 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Mairin Hurtado; mother, M. Gloria Hurtado; children, Denisha (Charles) Howard, Brittany Hurtado, Brandon Hurtado, Jacob (Reagan) Geschke, Jayden Geschke, Jonathan Geschke, 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. he was preceded in death by his father, J. Manuel Hurtado.
He was a faithful man of God, the ultimate Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid fisherman. He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral: Friday September 25, 2020 at @ 2:00 pm. Fairview Cemetery, 1000 S. 26th St. Colorado Springs, CO 80904




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
02:00 PM
