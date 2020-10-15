Raedel

RICHARD MICHAEL RAEDEL

November 15, 1934 October 4, 2020

Richard Michael (Dick) Raedel, age 85, went to be with his Lord on October 4, 2020. Dick was born November 15, 1934 in Colorado Springs to Frank Chester and Dorothy Agnes Raedel. After high school at Palmer (Colorado Springs) High School, Dick was enlisted in the United States Marines. After his service in the Marines he went on to study engineering at Colorado School of Mines. Dick worked over 25 years at Butler Paper Co. in Colorado Springs. He spent many hours on the golf course with his closest friends. He also enjoyed handball at the "Y", softball and skiing. Dick was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his son Michael (wife Angela) Raedel; grandsons, Derrick, Jacob and Camden Raedel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters Sharon Freeman and Anita Moore and their families; He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty Shaw and brother Roger Raedel. He retired to Sarasota FL where he resided for over 20 years with his best friend and companion Sylvia Skalitzky and her daughters Kerry Magill and Katy (husband Ben) Foss and their families. Dick was quick witted and loved a good joke. He was known as a prankster to his family and friends. He enjoyed reading and had a love for American history. Dick was kind hearted and wonderful to be around. He will be deeply missed.







