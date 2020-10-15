1/1
Richard Michael Raedel
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raedel
RICHARD MICHAEL RAEDEL
November 15, 1934 October 4, 2020
Richard Michael (Dick) Raedel, age 85, went to be with his Lord on October 4, 2020. Dick was born November 15, 1934 in Colorado Springs to Frank Chester and Dorothy Agnes Raedel. After high school at Palmer (Colorado Springs) High School, Dick was enlisted in the United States Marines. After his service in the Marines he went on to study engineering at Colorado School of Mines. Dick worked over 25 years at Butler Paper Co. in Colorado Springs. He spent many hours on the golf course with his closest friends. He also enjoyed handball at the "Y", softball and skiing. Dick was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his son Michael (wife Angela) Raedel; grandsons, Derrick, Jacob and Camden Raedel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters Sharon Freeman and Anita Moore and their families; He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty Shaw and brother Roger Raedel. He retired to Sarasota FL where he resided for over 20 years with his best friend and companion Sylvia Skalitzky and her daughters Kerry Magill and Katy (husband Ben) Foss and their families. Dick was quick witted and loved a good joke. He was known as a prankster to his family and friends. He enjoyed reading and had a love for American history. Dick was kind hearted and wonderful to be around. He will be deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved