Modlin, MD.

RICHARD "DICK" MODLIN, MD.

August 2, 1938

July 12, 2020

Born August 2, 1938 in Marion, Indiana to Rosco "Doc" Modlin and Myrneth Modlin (Watson).

Richard enjoyed sports and worked at the family print shop. After high school he attended Indiana University, Bloomington attaining a pre-med bachelor's degree. He met Nancy Pressel and they married in June of 1961 then graduating medical school at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis. From medical school he completed a year internship at Orange County General Hospital in Santa Ana, California. His first child Deanna was born in the same hospital in June 1964. Returning to Indiana he was medic for Culver Military Academy.

Drafted into the army Dick underwent military training at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio TX then stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado Springs where he and Nancy fell in love with Colorado. Concurrently he worked for the Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo, CO. On the first big call-up to serve in Vietnam from Fort Carson Richard was stationed at Da Nang, Vietnam for one year where he faced combat. Upon his return Richard began his residency in Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) at Indiana University Medical Center. During residency daughter Laura Modlin and son Alan Modlin were born. The family settled in Colorado Springs spring of 1971 where Dick started his solo ENT practice. At one point Chief of Surgery at Memorial Hospital he performed the most difficult surgeries of the inner ear and has taken out probably thousands of Colorado Springs tonsils!

A renaissance man Dick was an avid outdoorsman talented in many fields and hobbies. He loved Colorado and the Southwest and dedicated his free time to exploring. Enjoying music, photography, wine, history, birdwatching, sports and travel among many endeavors golf was a favorite pastime.

After retirement from medicine Dr. Modlin traveled wintering in Queen's Creek, AZ near his son Alan and family loving the time he spent with his grandchildren and friends. He spent summers in Colorado near his daughter, granddaughters and twin great-grandsons and was a Grand Canyon (a favorite area) campground host.

Richard is survived by his brother Robert Modlin, DDS, his sister Janet Fisher, daughters Deanna Statler and Laura Modlin, son Alan Modlin, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was generous, loving and greatly enjoyed family and friends. He served his country with honor. Dearly loved and respected by many Richard passed away surrounded by love and family. He will be sorely missed.







