Wynn
RICHARD PETER WYNN
September 13, 1926 August 30, 2019
Richard Peter Wynn, 92, died Friday August 30, 2019 in Tampa, Florida after a 3-year struggle with dementia. He was born on September 13, 1926 in New Britain, Connecticut to Harold and Elizabeth Wynn. They preceded him in death.
He was married on May 27, 1961 to Carolyn Marie Spencer, who also preceded him in death. He leaves behind his daughter, Elizabeth and her husband Brian of Odessa, Florida and their daughter Jenna; his son, Richard and his wife Shannon of Tampa, Florida and their two children, Spencer and Alexa. Many nieces, nephews and dear friends will also miss him.
Richard was a US Navy veteran of WWII, a graduate of UMass and a civil engineer for Stone & Webster for over 40 years. In retirement, he played a lot of golf, traveled around the world, and dedicated much of his time to St Paul's Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 9 El Pomar Road at 11:00 am. Rosary Services will be held just prior to the service at 10:15am. Interment will be at Shrine of Remembrance. Donations can be made to the Marian House in care of Catholic Charities, 228 N. Cascade St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
