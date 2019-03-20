Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Prock. View Sign

Prock

RICHARD "DICK" PROCK

November 4, 1936

March 16, 2019

Richard "Dick" Prock, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1936 in Wellington, Kansas. He was an only child born to the late Cecil and Helen Prock.

Richard graduated from Winslow High School in 1955. After high school he volunteered for the US Army and was stationed in Korea. After serving his country, he started with Mountain Bell and retired from Lucent Technology in 1996.

Family and friends were extremely important in his life, especially his five grandchildren. One of his biggest joys in life was the time he spent with his Shelties.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Carol A. Prock, Loving children Randy (Carrie) Prock of Phoenix, Arizona, Mike (Angela) Prock of Colorado Springs, Colorado and precious Grandchildren; Olivia, Aiden, Mia-Kate, Anderson and Addyson. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.







ProckRICHARD "DICK" PROCKNovember 4, 1936March 16, 2019Richard "Dick" Prock, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1936 in Wellington, Kansas. He was an only child born to the late Cecil and Helen Prock.Richard graduated from Winslow High School in 1955. After high school he volunteered for the US Army and was stationed in Korea. After serving his country, he started with Mountain Bell and retired from Lucent Technology in 1996.Family and friends were extremely important in his life, especially his five grandchildren. One of his biggest joys in life was the time he spent with his Shelties.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Carol A. Prock, Loving children Randy (Carrie) Prock of Phoenix, Arizona, Mike (Angela) Prock of Colorado Springs, Colorado and precious Grandchildren; Olivia, Aiden, Mia-Kate, Anderson and Addyson. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close