RICHARD "DICK" PROCK
November 4, 1936
March 16, 2019
Richard "Dick" Prock, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1936 in Wellington, Kansas. He was an only child born to the late Cecil and Helen Prock.
Richard graduated from Winslow High School in 1955. After high school he volunteered for the US Army and was stationed in Korea. After serving his country, he started with Mountain Bell and retired from Lucent Technology in 1996.
Family and friends were extremely important in his life, especially his five grandchildren. One of his biggest joys in life was the time he spent with his Shelties.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Carol A. Prock, Loving children Randy (Carrie) Prock of Phoenix, Arizona, Mike (Angela) Prock of Colorado Springs, Colorado and precious Grandchildren; Olivia, Aiden, Mia-Kate, Anderson and Addyson. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019