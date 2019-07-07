Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Roehrich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roehrich

RICHARD "DICK" ROEHRICH

April 19, 1936

June 29, 2019

Richard, "Dick," Roehrich 83 died peacefully in his home in Colorado Springs on June 29, 2019. Dick was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on April 19, 1936 to Anton and Christina Roehrich. The family moved to San Diego, CA in 1947 after his father's death. In 1950 Dick attended the Franciscan Seminary in Santa Barbara, CA. Dick joined the United States Army in 1959 and served for 30 years, retiring in Colorado Springs. He spent the majority of his service time in Germany. Dick also served in the Vietnam War. On October 3, 1962 he married the love of his life, Heidemarie (Thauer) Roehrich in Rodach, Germany. She preceded him in death August 2015.

Dick is survived by his children, Denise Roehrich and Pat, Daniel Roehrich and Nancy, Andrew Roehrich and Mandi, Steven Roehrich; his grandchildren Emily Ryan, Dylan and Madison Roehrich : his siblings Carol Chubb, George Roehrich and Eugene Roehrich.

A memorial service will be held at Ft. Logan on Friday, July 19 at 1:15pm.







Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019

