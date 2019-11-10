Rogers
RICHARD ROGERS
August 27, 1953 November 2, 2019
Richard Rogers, 66, a 61-year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019. Richard was born on August 27, 1953, in Memphis, TN, to the late Floyd and Connie (Livengood) Rogers. He graduated from Wasson High School in 1971 and received his Bachelors in Special Education from the Univ. of Northern Colorado in 1975. Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Toni (Laymon) Rogers; his children, Aaron and Caitlin Rogers; his one grandson, Carson Rogers; the family dog, Tilley and his siblings, Virginia Kinnaman and Stan Rogers. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Bobby Kinnamon. He taught special education for 29 years at Wasson High School. He was a longtime CC hockey season ticket holder and loved feeding the birds and squirrels. He loved taking care of his koi pond and playing with his grandson. A special thank you to the ICU nurses at Memorial Central.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 am at Swan-Law Cascade Chapel, 501 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Peak Education (peakedu.org) or the Aiken Audubon Society (aikenaudubon.com).
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019