Richard S. Acosta
1962 - 2020
Acosta
RICHARD "RICK" S. ACOSTA
June 4, 1962
August 4, 2020
Richard S. Acosta (Rick), loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on August 4, 2020 at the age of 58.
Rick was born on June 4, 1962 at Hill Air Force Base to Joyce and Louis Acosta and relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado following six years in the United States Army. He married Carrie Pierce in Colorado Springs in 2004 bringing two children from previous marriages; Nicholas, 33 and Jennifer, 26. Richard had a passion for model RC planes and reconstructing classic cars. He was known for his sense of humor, charisma, love of challenging new projects and his friendly spirit.
Rick is survived by his wife Carrie; son Nicholas Frederick (Christy); daughter Jennifer Cahoon (Everett); brother Michael Acosta (Terri); sister Angela Santurro (Tony); and grandchildren, Leanna, Noah, Gracelyn and Mabel.
He will be forever missed and cherished by all.
A private family funeral service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery followed by a reception at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center (530 Communication Circle, Colorado Springs 80905) on August 17, 2020 from 3:30 PM-5:30 PM.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
