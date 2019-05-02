Schaab
RICHARD "DICK" SCHAAB
March 10, 1939 April 25, 2019
Richard "Dick" Schaab, age 80, of Las Vegas, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. Dick was born March 10, 1939 in Rahway, NJ. He is the son of the late William and the late Cecilia (Heinrichs) Schaab. He married Gail Krumeich on May 19, 1963. Dick graduated from Rutgers University and later served in the U.S. Airforce from 1963-1991 as a pilot during which he attained the rank of Lt. Colonel. During his time valiantly serving his country, he flew combat in the Vietnam War, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Meritorious Service Medals, and multiple other decorations and accolades. He is survived by his wife, Gail Schaab; his sons, Robert and Richard Schaab; his brother Lane "Butch" Schaab; his grandchildren Paul, Katrina, Aubrey, and Shelby Schaab; and his great-grandchildren, Sean and Samuel Schaab. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Cecilia Schaab. A Funeral Service will be held on May 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, with burial at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019