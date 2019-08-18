Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickie Karl Hahn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hahn

RICKIE KARL HAHN

August 7, 1951 August 4, 2019

Rick died unexpectedly while on vacation in Italy.

He was born in Dodge City, KS, to Donald and Vaneita June Hahn.

Rick graduated from Dodge City High School where he was on the football, basketball and track teams and played cello in the school orchestra. He attended Fort Hays University, and then obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Idaho State University.

Rick spent most of his adult life in Colorado, and loved the mountains, biking, skiing, running and country dancing. One of his favorite accomplishments was running in a Boston Marathon.

He also loved flying and was a charter pilot after his retirement from pharmacy. Rick was an avid traveler, and he and his wife and friends were constantly on the go.

Rick will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, infectious laugh and steadfast friendships. He was a kind, gentle and patient man, who cherished time spent with his family and playing with his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his wife, Sharon Higgins Hahn, his parents, Donald and June Hahn, his sister, Kathy (Hal) Frederking, his brother, Chris (Denise) Hahn, his sons Seth (Anne and two grandchildren, Miriam and Jakob) Hahn and Cory Hahn, and six nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Shannon Borchardt and Megan Leatham, their spouses and his four Colorado grandchildren, Kellyn, Oden, Kensley and Kyle.

Please join us for an open house to celebrate his life on Tuesday, September 3 at the Stonehaven Event Center, 7875 Deer Hill Grove, Colorado Springs from 4:00 - 6:00, with a short remembrance at 5:15.







