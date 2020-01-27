Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky J. Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thompson

RICKY J. THOMPSON

November 13, 2019

Ricky J. Thompson, 63, passed away November 13, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born in Michigan City, Indiana to Jewel and Christine Thompson. Rick spent many years climbing mountains, playing and teaching tennis and skiing at several resorts including Lake Tahoe. He married Jackie and was a loving and supportive stepfather to Matt and Mark Pohlman and their families. Rick's son Josh Adkins and family were a recent blessing added to his life. Rick and Jackie were together for 23 years. Join the family at the Senior Center January 31st which would have been his 64th birthday, from 5 to 7pm, to share our laughter and our tears as we say goodbye to a much-loved man gone too soon.





Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020

