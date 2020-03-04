Johnson
RISA PAULINE JOHNSON
October 12, 1968 February 19, 2020
My Loving Mother will be laid to rest Thursday March 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sons of Israel Cemetery. 1005 Hancock Ave. Colorado Springs, CO. 80903. Please join us for services and reception to follow.
Risa is survived by her daughter Logan Dudley, brother Samuel Johnson and father Gregory Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Johnson.
In lieu of flowers Logan has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. https://www.gofundme.
com/f/1uqfvi0aao
Published in The Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020