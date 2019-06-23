Valenzuela
RITA ANN VALENZUELA
January 4, 1955
June 14, 2019
Rita Ann Valenzuela, 64 of Pueblo, went to live with our Lord June 14, 2019. Born to Margarita and Alfonso Salas January 4. 1955. Rita is survived by her sons, Leonardo (Madaline) Salas, Andres (Brittny) Valezuela; her daughter, Theresa (John) Valezuela; several grandchildren; as well as many siblings, friends, and family. Visitation with Rosary will be 2:00pm, followed by Funeral Service at 3:00pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel, 1706 Roselawn Rd., Pueblo, CO, 81006. Interment will be Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019