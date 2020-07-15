McGaughRITA IDA IRMA MCGAUGHAugust 31, 1933July 6, 2020Rita McGaugh passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020.She was born in Grafenried, Canton Bern, Switzerland to the late Eduard and Martha Streit.Early in life, Rita owned a small grocery store in Aarau, Switzerland, but soon the travel bug bit and she became a stewardess for TWA. She flew many international routes and always had a smile for everyone. One day, she met a tall, dark and handsome stranger on one of her flights, who was also a TWA employee. Not too long after the two were wed. Unfortunately, marriage spelled the end of her stewardess days. Her husband, Bill, continued to work for the airline for a total of thirty-three years. TWA took them, and soon their family, all over the world.The couple enjoyed fifty years of happiness and raised two children. They lived in France, Bahrain and Switzerland, as well as Missouri, Florida and Colorado. They visited countless cities and countries. Later in life they owned a small European gift import/export business.Rita was a member of the Colorado Springs Swiss Club, Red Cross, Rotary Club, TWA Wives and the Cosmopolitan Club.Those who were lucky enough to know Rita knew she always had a hot cup of coffee and a treat to share when they came to visit. She never knew a stranger and loved to entertain, cook and bake for all her friends. There's no doubt she is already hosting cookie baking lessons for the angels.Rita was preceded in passing by her husband of fifty years, William "Bill" McGaugh; her parents, Eduard and Martha Streit; and her sister, Edith (Joe) Zengaffinen.She is survived by her daughter, Marta (Jim) Hannon of Colorado Springs; son, Edward (Melanie) McGaugh of Beromnster, Switzerland; grandchildren, Tyler (Carole) Bax, Mitchell Newman, Kenneth Hannon and Jamie (Brian) Day and families.Rita was adamant that her friends' and loved ones' health was more important than a bereavement service, thus insisted there be none. The family will have a private ceremony in the Swiss Alps when restrictions relax.