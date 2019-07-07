Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Joyce Slattery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Slattery

RITA JOYCE SLATTERY

August 11, 1936

June 28, 2019

Rita Joyce O'Neal was born August 11, 1936 in Waco Texas.

Her life adventures began August 11, 1956 when she married James M. Slattery of the United States Air force. They traveled for his assignments, including two tours overseas in Germany which allowed them to travel the European Continent.

They retired to Colorado Springs in 1976 allowing Rita to begin her career as a Registered Medical Assistant until 2007.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2004.

Rita is survived by two sons, James M., Jr. of Sturgis, South Dakota and Shaun P. of Colorado Springs; daughter, M. Michelle (Stephen) Miller of Fort Collins, Colorado; three granddaughters, Jessica Butler of Colorado Springs and Marin and Morgan Miller of Fort Collins, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Linda) O'Neal; and three sisters, Barbara (Bobby, dec'd) Eakin, Yvonne (Dwayne) Tharpe and Lavonne (Jim) Embrey, all of Texas.

At Rita's request, there will be no public services.

A Private Interment with her husband, James, will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. (Immediate family only)







Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019

