Brevillier
RITA JUNE BREVILLIER
June 8, 1934
October 10, 2020
Rita June Brevillier, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1965, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Rita was born on June 8, 1934 in London, England to William and Ethel (Queenie) (Hormel) Davies. She was one of the first women to be admitted to the London School of Economics and went on to work for Macmillan Publishing who transferred her to New York in 1957. She later moved to Fort Worth, Texas where she became the assistant administrator for the Fort Worth Children's Hospital and met her husband, Conrad Brevillier while he was in the USAF as a B52 crew member. She married Conrad on May 6, 1961 in Ft. Worth, Texas. They then lived in Burns Flat, Oklahoma where Conrad was stationed at Clinton Sherman AFBT. In 1965, they were transferred to Colorado Springs. After Conrad left from the Air Force in 1968 they opened the Ski Haus and ran a successful business together for 24 years.
Rita was passionate about many things in her life. Growing up in East London, she was determined to create a different path for herself that included ambitious career goals during a time that was not easy for young women. She self-educated herself and developed a passion for reading and studying.
Rita was deeply affectionate about her children and grandchildren, was an amazing cook, loved to travel and enjoyed shopping (especially for her daughters and grandchildren). Her sense of humor had people around her laughing until the end of her life, where she made the days of her caretakers better simply for knowing her. It would be difficult to find someone who didn't love to be in her company. In the 1990's she became a US citizen and was passionate about her Country.
She is survived by her husband, Conrad A. Brevillier; her two daughters, Whitney Pasquariello (Michael), and Tiffany Lachnidt (Scott Martin); and five grandchildren: Zoe Lachnidt, Hayden Lachnidt, Lily Martin, Jack Martin, and Tyler Counsil. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
Memorials in Rita's name may be made to Silver Key Senior Services, https://www.silverkey.org/donate/
