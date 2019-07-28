Callaghan
RITA L CALLAGHAN
September 12, 1926
July 21, 2019
Rita passed away in her sleep the morning of July 21st, 2019. She was 92. Rita was born in Pueblo, Colorado on September 12th, 1926 to Vera (Freeman) Norton, and Harold Norton. Rita was passionate about taking care of others. She was a nurse for thirty five years at Penrose Main in Colorado Springs. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Ortivez, son, Daniel Callaghan and daughter in law, Phatcharin Callaghan. Rita had five grandchildren; Thomas, Jesse, Kayla, Chloe, and Malena, and also five great-grandchildren; Sole, Sky, Layla, Ian, and Hunter, all of whom she loved and cherished dearly.
Please join us in honoring Rita on August 2nd, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019