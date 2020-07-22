1/1
Robert A. Dick Sr.
1950 - 2020
Dick, Sr.
ROBERT A. DICK, SR.
January 4, 1950
July 2, 2020
Robert (also known as Speedy) went to meet his Lord and Saviour on July 2nd. He leaves behind his wife of 50 yrs. Judy (Sam) Dick and 2 sons: Robert A Dick Jr. and his wife Sharon of Sterling, CO and Donald C. Dick and Mary Seigler of Wichita, KS along with 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Robert was raised in the college town of Emmitsburg, MD and settled with his family in C/S. Robert was a 22 yr. US Army Veteran. He was liked by everyone that met him. Robert drew his strength daily from the Word of the Lord. Robert was an evangelist and shared the word of God with everyone he met, usually in the form of a penny with a cross punched out.
Robert was a gardener, instinct archery champion, avid bow hunter and fisherman. He would say life was better on the Mtn. He shared with the Dr. that he lived a good life and was ready to go Home to his Father in Heaven. We will surely miss his smile, his laughter and his gentle ways. . . and the wonderful aroma of his pipe. May you fly with the angels and run with the elk!



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 14, 2020
Robert taught me so much about life. He was my platoon sgt from 83 through 85. During my military career I implemented what he taught he. We spent many evening grilling steaks and potatoes. I grew to love this man and miss him dearly. God has a great man with him now.

Michael.
Michael Marriner
Friend
July 14, 2020
What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful man. I will miss his smile and his laugh. Much love to the family especially my beautiful sister Judy ❤❤
Carol Seipler
Sister
July 13, 2020
God Bless the family as you go through this loss. I first met Bob in 1994 with his wife Sam whom I worked with for many years. They were family to me and I considered Bob my dad. He was wise and I learned many things from him....Mostly how much God loves us. He left a wonderful mark in this world and I know he is rejoicing with our Father in Heaven. Well done good and faithful servant.
Kim Denton
Friend
July 12, 2020
Speedy. I remember all the archery tournaments we shot back in the 60's and all the fun we had together doing it. You were an inspiration to all the instinctive shooters an well a always good for a laugh. May you rest in peace and condolences to all the family. God Bless.
Mike Shorb
Friend
July 8, 2020
My brother, Herb, was a friend of Speedy's and Speedy spent quite a bit of time at our house, calling our mother "Mom." He was a gentle guy and you could tell he was crazy about Judy. I'm sure he will be missed very much and the world will not be quite as nice without him. We sure could use more people like him.
My condolences to Judy and her family. May God bless you at this time and always.
Connie (Miller) Boyer
Connie Boyer
Friend
