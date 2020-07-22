Dick, Sr.

ROBERT A. DICK, SR.

January 4, 1950

July 2, 2020

Robert (also known as Speedy) went to meet his Lord and Saviour on July 2nd. He leaves behind his wife of 50 yrs. Judy (Sam) Dick and 2 sons: Robert A Dick Jr. and his wife Sharon of Sterling, CO and Donald C. Dick and Mary Seigler of Wichita, KS along with 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Robert was raised in the college town of Emmitsburg, MD and settled with his family in C/S. Robert was a 22 yr. US Army Veteran. He was liked by everyone that met him. Robert drew his strength daily from the Word of the Lord. Robert was an evangelist and shared the word of God with everyone he met, usually in the form of a penny with a cross punched out.

Robert was a gardener, instinct archery champion, avid bow hunter and fisherman. He would say life was better on the Mtn. He shared with the Dr. that he lived a good life and was ready to go Home to his Father in Heaven. We will surely miss his smile, his laughter and his gentle ways. . . and the wonderful aroma of his pipe. May you fly with the angels and run with the elk!







