ROBERT A. ROWLAND

June 13, 1932

May 24, 2020

Robert was born in Coles, IL to Edith and William Rowland. He is survived by his loving wife Eileen. Robert and Eileen were married for 40 glorious years. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Harrington, brother Jim Rowland, daughters Julie Franklin (William), Rene Donaldson (Rusty), and Robin Brinkmeier, stepdaughters Donna Scarlett (Larry), and Dianne Antoniewicz. Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and close family friend John Holmes (Laurie). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert served in the Navy during the Korean war and retired from the US Postal Service after 36 years of dedicated service. During his time with the postal service Bob received commendations for saving the life of two of his dear friends on his postal route.

Robert enjoyed traveling far and wide and enjoyed visiting England, France, Germany, Tahiti, and numerous states. He loved life and eating Dunkin' Donuts always brought a smile to his face.

The family would like to say thanks to Abode Hospice for all the care they gave him during his final days.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.







