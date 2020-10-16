BramwellROBERT ALLEN BRAMWELLJanuary 14, 1960 October 12, 2020Robert Allen Bramwell passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Survivors include his wife of 38 years Brenda, his son Steven (Deziree), and his son Jeremy (Katie). His grandchildren Samantha, Benjamin, Charlotte, and Skylar. His mother Maxine, his sister Maggie (Mark), and brother Joe (Becky), two nieces, one nephew, one great-nephew, mother-in-law Marylyn, and brother-in-law David. He was proceeded in death by his father Joe.Memorial services will be held October 17, 2020 at 10 am at Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918. Memorial donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Calvary Church in Robert's name.