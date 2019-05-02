Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert and Wanda Wencl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT WENCL WANDA WENCL

After 67 years of marriage, Robert "Bob" James Wencl and Wanda Jean Wencl passed away peacefully within 3 weeks of each other; Wanda on April 8th and Bob on April 28th, 2019, each surrounded by their loving family.

Bob was born on October 17, 1928, the first of five children, to Robert and Catherine Wencl and raised in Rose Creek, Minnesota. Wanda was born on November 10, 1927, the third of four children, to A.C. and Monica Rodman and raised in Springville, Iowa. Wanda graduated from the Northern Iowa Teachers College and taught elementary school in Viola, Iowa. While on summer break in Lime Springs, Iowa, Wanda was introduced by her sister to a "nice, handsome and smart" man working at the local train depot named Bob. One year later, Bob and Wanda were married and then moved to El Paso, Texas where Bob served in the U.S. Army. After his Army service, Bob worked full-time at night for the Milwaukee Railroad and attended college during the day, graduating with honors from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. In 1967, Bob received a master's degree in economics from the University of Northern Colorado.

Bob and Wanda moved to Colorado Springs in 1958 to start his teaching career in secondary education. Bob was a Business Education teacher at Palmer High School for twelve years before transferring to Wasson High School in 1970 and then retiring in 1987. During his teaching career, he taught thousands of students during the day as well as in many more who attended night or summer school classes at various local high schools. Wanda was a para-professional and school secretary for over twenty years within Colorado Springs School District Eleven and then later volunteered with the Penrose Hospital Women's Auxiliary.

Bob and Wanda were longtime members of several clubs, including the Model A club, enjoying many adventures in the 1929 Model A which Bob had restored. Every week, for over 40 years, they went square-dancing or ballroom dancing with local groups. Both enjoyed large family birthday and holiday celebrations and attended a great many of their grandchildren's sports, music, or school activities. They were active members of Holy Trinity Church for many years and then recently at St. Peters Catholic Church.

Bob and Wanda are survived by daughters, Janet (Brian) Lee, and Jean (Joe) Cuchiaro. They have eight grandchildren, Dan (Katie) Spendley, Chris (Lauren) Spendley, Blake (Stacey) Lee, Jeremy (Kim) Dean, Tyler (Austen) Dean, Austin Dean, Hunter (Nicolle) Cuchiaro, JoJo Cuchiaro, and 7 great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their parents, Wanda's three siblings and their beloved daughter Susan (Keith) Abbott, who just passed away in January 2019.

Bob and Wanda have been inseparable for almost seven decades and cherished the life and family they created. They enjoyed many friendships made during their careers, in many clubs and volunteer organizations, and in the neighborhoods and communities in which they lived. They will be missed.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Liberty Heights, 12105 Ambassador Drive in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the in Wanda's name, or the Macular Degeneration Association in Bob's name.





