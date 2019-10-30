Light

ROBERT BOBBY LIGHT

March 8, 1960 October 16, 2019

Robert "Bobby" Light 59 passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2019. Bobby was born to the late John Jared Light and Georgie Ann Light on March 8, 1960 in Colorado Springs, CO.

Bobby was the Jack of all trades, working in construction for many years, doing handy work for the apartment complex he resided in and for the last 15 years as a driver for Louie's Pizza. He was a very hard worker.

He loved fishing at the Eleven Mile, camping and playing with his four legged baby, Dark Star the dog.

He is survived by his significant other of 23 years, Tami Carney, brothers Jim and John Light as well numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in passing by his parents.

He will truly be missed.

No celebration of life will be held at this time.







