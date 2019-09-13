Riggs
ROBERT "BOBBY" BRIAN RIGGS
Oct 6, 1964 - Sept 6, 2019
Robert, 54, died at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born to Robert H. Riggs (deceased) and Ellen H. (Riggs) Larson in Houston, TX.
He was raised in Denver, CO. He was a member of Local 930 Glazers and Allied Trades.
He is survived by his children: Robert J. of C/S, Fallon and Tiernan; Faith Collins; mother, Ellen Larson, step-father, Verlin Larson; and step-mother, Betty Jo.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019