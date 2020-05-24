Moore

ROBERT BURNS MOORE

October 27, 1923 May 18, 2020

Robert Burns Moore, 96, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, passed peacefully on May 18, 2020. Born October 27, 1923 in Nashville to Gladys Ann House Moore and Horace Neuland Moore, Bob grew up with his four brothers in Martin, Tennessee, and worked at his father's lumber company. He then attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1947, and entered pilot training at Randolph Field in San Antonio. While there, he met and married Patsy Lou Kollman, an alumna of Trinity University. Bob became an officer and fighter pilot, and flew combat missions in the Korean War in the F-82 twin Mustang. Eventually becoming a Command Pilot, he also flew the P-51, F-100, and his favorite, the F-86D.

After military service, Bob returned his family to his favorite location of Colorado Springs to continue a successful career in land development, his occupation from the 1950s through the rest of his life. Along the way, he and his wife Patsy traveled the world together and enjoyed their many friendships and family. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in October 2018, shortly before Patsy's death.

A man of talent, hard work, honesty, and accomplishment, Bob associated himself with those of similar qualities. He felt most at home in the business world and considered himself fortunate to have many wonderful business partners who became his lifelong friends. They, his other friends, and his family will miss him deeply.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Gladys Moore, his brothers Harry Orr Moore, Horace Neuland Moore, Jr., William Douglas Moore, and his wife, Patsy Kollman Moore. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Gene H. Moore of Colorado Springs, his daughter, Marcia Kay Moore King (Richard) of Kerrville, Texas, and his son Robert Kollman Moore (Leslie) of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by grandchildren Harvest Moore Jones of Kerrville, Texas, Lindsay Moore Rose of Colorado Springs, Captain Colby Moore Rose of Moore, Oklahoma, Max Jonas Knaver of Fort Collins, Colorado, and five great-grandchildren.

Robert Burns Moore will be interred at a future private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to the educational institution of your choice. Friends are encouraged to share some of his famous stories and jokes and raise a glass in Bob's honor.







