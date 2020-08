Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Kordula

ROBERT CARL MAX KORDULA

February 4,1933 August 10, 2011

In life we loved you dearly.

In death we love you still.

In our hearts we hold

a special place,

that only you can fill.

Love,

Helen, Pam, and Patti







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store