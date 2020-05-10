GilleyROBERT CARR GILLEYFebruary 2, 1947 April 29, 2020Robert Carr Gilley, Loving father, grampy, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him joined his loving wife in heaven on April 29, 2020, in Lake George, Colorado. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 2, 1947 the second child born to the late Clyde Gilley and Gladys Mae Gilley (Joghin).Robert grew up in Lake George, Colorado until his late father died at such time his family moved to Canon City, Colorado where he graduated High School in 1966. Robert served in the United States Army from 1967-1969 where he was honorably discharged and received a National Defense Service Medal. After the Army Robert and his brother attended Denver Automotive and Diesel College and later opened "Bob's Auto Service" in Lake George.Robert married Patricia (Hayes) April 9th, 1976 and they made a wonderful life where he continued in his father's footsteps ranching in Lake George, Colorado he enjoyed collecting antiques of all kinds especially tractors, license plates and classic cars. They enjoyed family and friends which was an extremely important part of their life, they were always helping others and enjoyed visiting friends, touring collections, and adding to their own collections.Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving children Randy (Erin) Gilley of Lake George, Colorado; Mary Jane (Luke) Morris of Parker, Colorado his adored grandchildren, Ivan, Ella Jane, Lydia, Patrick, and Maverick; Brothers; Thomas, Charles, and William Gilley of Lake George, Colorado as well as a host of sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews and more friends than he could count.We will be having a "Cruise" up CR 77 in Lake George on May 29Th starting at 10:00 am starting point TBD. We plan to also have a "Celebration of Life" later when it is safe for everyone to attend.In lieu of flowers or food memorial contributions can be made to the "Robert and Patricia Gilley Memorial Fund" at Pikes Peak Credit Union in Woodland Park, Colorado set up for their grandchildren.